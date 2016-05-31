loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.0 TD4 SE Tech 5dr

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.0 TD4 SE Tech 5dr Body: Hatchback Trans: Manual Mileage: 4865 Engine Size: 1999 Ext Color: Santorini Black

Alloy Wheels 18", Tracker, Voice Control, Bluetooth Connectivity, DAB Radio, Heated Mirrors, Auto Dim Rear View Mirror, Leather Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats, 60/40 Split Folding Rear Seats, Heated Front Windscreen, Heated Washer Jets, Front Fog Lamps, Headlamp Power Wash, Xenon Headlamps, Cruise Control, Park Distance Control

  • Ad ID
    402727
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    4865 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1999
  • Engine Model
    1999
£29,522

Stratstone Land Rover Mayfair
Mayfair, W1J8DX, London
United Kingdom

