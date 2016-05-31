loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.0 Td4 Se Tech 5Dr Diesel Hatchback

car description

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.0 Td4 Se Tech 5Dr Diesel Hatchback Body: Hatchback Trans: Manual Mileage: 1527 Engine Size: 1999 Ext Color: Fuji White

Accessories

Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Satellite Navigation, Alloy Wheels, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, DAB Radio, Bluetooth, Panoramic Roof, Parking Sensors, Stop Start, Heated Front Windscreen, 1 Owner, Full Service History& USB, Carpet mats, Heated windscreen, Hill start assist, Terrain Response, Voice control system, Cruise control, Trip computer, Narvik black mirror caps, Diesel particulate filter, DAB Digital radio, Body colour door handles...

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    401456
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    1527 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1999
  • Engine Model
    1999
£38,844

Farnell Land Rover Leeds
Leeds, LS73JB, West Yorkshire
United Kingdom

