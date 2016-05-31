LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.0 Td4 Se Tech 5Dr Diesel Hatchback

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.0 Td4 Se Tech 5Dr Diesel Hatchback Body: Hatchback Trans: Manual Mileage: 1527 Engine Size: 1999 Ext Color: Fuji White
Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Satellite Navigation, Alloy Wheels, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, DAB Radio, Bluetooth, Panoramic Roof, Parking Sensors, Stop Start, Heated Front Windscreen, 1 Owner, Full Service History& USB, Carpet mats, Heated windscreen, Hill start assist, Terrain Response, Voice control system, Cruise control, Trip computer, Narvik black mirror caps, Diesel particulate filter, DAB Digital radio, Body colour door handles...
Farnell Land Rover Leeds
Leeds, LS73JB, West Yorkshire
United Kingdom
Oct 31, 2017