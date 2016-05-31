loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.0 TD4 SE Tech 5dr Auto

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.0 TD4 SE Tech 5dr Auto Body: Hatchback Trans: Automatic Mileage: 15684 Engine Size: 1999 Ext Color: Santorini Black

18" Alloy Wheels, Satellite Navigation, Panoramic Fixed Glass Roof, Privacy Glass, Full Leather, 1 Owner, 2 Year Warranty, Rear Park Sensors, Front Parking Sensor, Bluetooth Phone Integration, Heated Front Seats, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Automatic Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Push Button Start, DAB Radio, Day Running Lights, Electric Seats, Front Fog Lamps, Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, Remote Central Locking, Heated Front Windscreen, Complimentary Accident Assistance, Flexible Finance Options Available, Ask for a Test Drive Today

  • Ad ID
    402725
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    15684 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1999
  • Engine Model
    1999
£29,681

Stratstone Land Rover Hanley
ST14EG, Staffordshire
United Kingdom

