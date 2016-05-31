LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.0 TD4 SE Tech 5dr Auto

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.0 TD4 SE Tech 5dr Auto Body: Hatchback Trans: Automatic Mileage: 33752 Engine Size: 1999 Ext Color: Santorini Black
Alloy Wheels 18", Satellite Navigation, Puddle & Footwell Lamps, Panoramic Fixed Glass Roof, Full Leather, Parking Distance Control - Front and Rear, Bluetooth Phone Integration, Heated Front Seats, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Automatic Headlights, Automatic Rain Sensing Wipers, Push Button Start, DAB Radio, Day Running Lights, Multi-Function Steering Wheel, Front Fog Lamps, Electric Front & Rear Windows, Central Locking, Electric Heated Mirrors, Electric Folding Mirrors, Privacy Glass, Power Assisted Steering, Headlamp Power Wash, Voice Activation, Xenon Headlamps
Stratstone Land Rover Hanley
ST14EG, Staffordshire
United Kingdom
Oct 31, 2017