LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.0 TD4 SE Tech 5dr Auto

car description

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.0 TD4 SE Tech 5dr Auto Body: Hatchback Trans: Automatic Mileage: 33752 Engine Size: 1999 Ext Color: Santorini Black

Accessories

Alloy Wheels 18", Satellite Navigation, Puddle & Footwell Lamps, Panoramic Fixed Glass Roof, Full Leather, Parking Distance Control - Front and Rear, Bluetooth Phone Integration, Heated Front Seats, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Automatic Headlights, Automatic Rain Sensing Wipers, Push Button Start, DAB Radio, Day Running Lights, Multi-Function Steering Wheel, Front Fog Lamps, Electric Front & Rear Windows, Central Locking, Electric Heated Mirrors, Electric Folding Mirrors, Privacy Glass, Power Assisted Steering, Headlamp Power Wash, Voice Activation, Xenon Headlamps, Complimentary Accident Assistance, Flexible Finance Options Available, Ask for a Test Drive Today

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    402724
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    33752 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1999
  • Engine Model
    1999
