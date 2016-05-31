loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.0 TD4 SE Tech 5dr Auto

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.0 TD4 SE Tech 5dr Auto Body: Hatchback Trans: Automatic Mileage: 13018 Engine Size: 1999 Ext Color: Santorini Black

Accessories

Full Service History, Satelite Navigation, Panoramic Glass Roof, Bluetooth, Electric Front Seats with Driver Memory, DAB Digital Radio, Automatic headlights, Rain Sensitive Wipers, Voice Activation, Driving modes, 20" Alloy Wheels, Cruise Control, Speed Limiter, Electric Parking Brake (EPB), Front Park Assist, Rear Parking Sensors, Heated Front Seats, Heated steering wheel, Leather Seats, Stop/Start Function, Traction Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Push Button Start, Electric Door Mirrors, Electric folding mirrors, Electric Front Windows, Electric rear windows, Privacy Glass, Quickclear Heated Windscreen, Touch screen head unit, Paddle shift gears, Leather steering wheel, 12V power socket, Front Centre Armrest, Front Cup Holders, Isofix, Multi airbags, Remote Central Locking, *Other Models Available:, 24 Month Guarantee Available, Ask For A Test Drive Today, Complementary Accident Assist, Flexible Finance Options Available, Part Exchange Taken As Full Deposit.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    407780
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    13018 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1999
  • Engine Model
    1999
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£30,351

Evans Halshaw Motorhouse Leeds
Leeds, LS141NG, West Yorkshire
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!