LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.0 TD4 SE Tech 5dr Auto

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.0 TD4 SE Tech 5dr Auto Body: Hatchback Trans: Automatic Mileage: 13018 Engine Size: 1999 Ext Color: Santorini Black
Full Service History, Satelite Navigation, Panoramic Glass Roof, Bluetooth, Electric Front Seats with Driver Memory, DAB Digital Radio, Automatic headlights, Rain Sensitive Wipers, Voice Activation, Driving modes, 20" Alloy Wheels, Cruise Control, Speed Limiter, Electric Parking Brake (EPB), Front Park Assist, Rear Parking Sensors, Heated Front Seats, Heated steering wheel, Leather Seats, Stop/Start Function, Traction Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Push Button Start, Electric Door Mirrors, Electric folding mirrors, Electric Front Windows, Electric rear windows, Privacy Glass, Quickclear Heated Windscreen, Touch screen head unit, Paddle shift gears, Leather steering wheel, 12V power socket, Front Centre Armrest, Front Cup Holders, Isofix, Multi airbags, Remote Central Locking.
Evans Halshaw Motorhouse Leeds
Leeds, LS141NG, West Yorkshire
United Kingdom
Oct 31, 2017