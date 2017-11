LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.0 TD4 SE Tech 5dr Aut Auto

Accessories

Finished in Scotia Grey Metallic Paint with Satin Brushed Aluminium Interior/Exterior and with 20in. Five Split-Spoke Alloy Wheels. Equipped with outstanding features including Four-Wheel Drive with Active Driveline InControl Wi-Fi Lane Keeping Assist with Lane Departure Warning Autonomous Emergency Braking Auto Climate Control with Air Filtration Bluetooth Telephone Connectivity Automatic Headlamp Activation Dynamique Stability Control. Safety equipment includes Drive and Passenger Airbags Isofix Seating Hill Descent Control Tyre Pressure Monitors Front Side airbags with Curtain Airbags. To arrange a test drive in this fantastic Land Rover or for more information please contact our dedicated Internet Team.ABS Air Conditioning Alloy Wheels Anti Theft System Automatic Headlights Automatic Wipers Bluetooth Prepared Climate Control Cruise Control Electric Mirrors Electric Windows Engine Immobiliser ESP Four Wheel Drive Front Assist Front Fog Lights iPod Connection Isofix Seats Leather Steering Wheel MP3 Connectivity Multiple Airbags Onboard Computer Power Steering Traction Control.