loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.0 TD4 SE 5dr Auto

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.0 TD4 SE 5dr Auto Body: Hatchback Trans: Automatic Mileage: 2000 Engine Size: 2000 Ext Color: GREY

Accessories

Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Voice control system, Cruise control, EPAS, Parking distance sensors front and rear, Service interval indicator, Trip computer, Auxiliary Audio Jack, Bluetooth audio streaming, DAB Digital radio, InControl protect, Steering wheel mounted audio/cruise controls, USB connection,Fantastic Range Rover Evoque finished in Grey with a Cirrus interior, complete with a Panoramic Roof.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    403037
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    2000 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2000
  • Engine Model
    2000
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£99,999

Grange Land Rover Welwyn Garden City
Welwyn Garden City, AL71UT, Hertfordshire
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!