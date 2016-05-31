LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.0 TD4 Landmark 5dr Auto

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.0 TD4 Landmark 5dr Auto Body: Hatchback Trans: Automatic Mileage: 226 Engine Size: 2000 Ext Color: WHITE
Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Voice control system, Cruise control, EPAS, Parking distance sensors front and rear, Service interval indicator, Trip computer, Auxiliary Audio Jack, Bluetooth audio streaming, DAB Digital radio, InControl protect, Steering wheel mounted audio/cruise controls, USB connection,A fantastic Landmark Evoque Special Edition here finished in Yulong White with an Ebony leatherinterior.
Grange Land Rover Barnet
EN55TY, Hertfordshire
United Kingdom
Oct 31, 2017