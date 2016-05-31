loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.0 Td4 Hse Dynamic Lux 5Dr Auto Diesel Hatchback

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.0 Td4 Hse Dynamic Lux 5Dr Auto Diesel Hatchback Body: Hatchback Trans: Automatic Mileage: 7783 Engine Size: 1999 Ext Color: Loire Blue

Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Metallic Paint, Cruise Control, Satellite Navigation, Alloy Wheels, Leather Seats, DAB Radio, Bluetooth, Panoramic Roof, Parking Sensors, Stop Start, Heated Front Windscreen, Full Service History& USB, Heated windscreen, Hill start assist, Voice control system, EPAS, InControl Touch pro navigation, Narvik black mirror caps, Diesel particulate filter, InControl Touch pro radio/CD with Meridian 825w 17 speaker audio system, media library, USB, HDMI...

  • Ad ID
    415943
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    7783 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1999
  • Engine Model
    1999
Farnell Land Rover Leeds
Leeds, LS73JB, West Yorkshire
United Kingdom

