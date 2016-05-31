LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.0 TD4 HSE Dynamic Hatchback AWD 5dr (start/stop) Auto

Accessories

4x4, Metallic Black, WSMC Ltd, are pleased to offer this stunning Range Rover Evoque having covered 9,000 miles with full history. Presented in Santorini Black Metallic with Black Leather interior. Flexible finance packages are available from our specialist finance team and all part exchanges are welcome., Upgrades - Black Design Pack, Powered Electrical Tailgate, Metallic Paint, Fixed Panoramic Roof incl. Power Blind, Oxford Leather with Perforated Mid-Section, 1 owner, Full dealership history, Black Full leather interior, Four wheel-drive, Standard Features - Premium HDD Navigation System, Rear Camera Aid incl. Hitching Guidance, 8in High Resolution Touch-Screen, Intelligent Stop/Start System, Automatic Climate Control w. Air Filtration and Air Quality Sensing for Automatic Recirculation, Heated Front Seats, DAB Radio, Cruise Control, Front and Rear Park Distance Sensors with Visual Display, Alloy Wheels - 20in Five Split Spoke Style 504, 5in TFT Driver Information Centre, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), Bluetooth Telephone Connectivity, Upholstery - Oxford Leather w. Perforated Mid-Section and Sports Styling, Volumetric Alarm, Rain Sensing Windscreen Wipers, Hill Start Assist (HSA), Heated Front Windscreen. 5 seats, NATIONWIDE DELIVERY AVAILABLE.....WSMC LIMITED ARE FINANCE SPECIALISTS APPROVING 9 OUT OF 10 APPLICANTS. WE OFFER MAIN DEALER QUALITY AND STANDARDS AT AFFORDABLE PRICES. WE ARE FINANCE SPECIALISTS WHO CATER FOR ALL FINANCE BACKGROUNDS AND REQUIREMENTS, £0 DEPOSIT DEALS, FINANCE SETTLEMENTS, PCP AND HP OPTIONS AVAILABLE. PART EXCHANGE WELCOMED. ALL CARS COME WITH A MINIMUM OF 6 MONTHS MOT AND ARE SERVICED AND FULLY VALETED PRIOR TO COLLECTION. OUR CARS COME WITH A FULLY COMPREHENSIVE PARTS AND LABOUR WARRANTY. UNLESS STATED. UNLIKE OTHER RETAILERS WE DO NOT INFLATE OUR PRICES WITH 'ADMINISTRATION FEES OR HIDDEN CHARGES'. TO ENQUIRE ABOUT ANY VEHICLE, ARRANGE A TEST DRIVE, GET A PART EXCHANGE VALUATION OR TO DISCUSS FINANCE OPTIONS AVAILABLE PLEASE