LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.0 TD4 HSE Dynamic 5dr Auto

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.0 TD4 HSE Dynamic 5dr Auto Body: Hatchback Trans: Automatic Mileage: 11282 Engine Size: 2000 Ext Color: SILVER

Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Land Rover InControl apps, Voice control system, EPAS, Parking distance sensors front and rear, Dynamic route guidance, Service interval indicator, Trip computer, Auxiliary Audio Jack, Bluetooth audio streaming, CD/DVD player, DAB Digital radio, InControl protect, Steering wheel mounted audio/cruise controls, USB connection,A Great example of a well engineered car. This Range Rover Evoque is finished in Silver with an Oxford Perforated Sport Leather Ebony interior.

  • Ad ID
    401511
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    11282 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2000
  • Engine Model
    2000
£35,000

Grange Land Rover Woodford
London, E182QL, London
United Kingdom

