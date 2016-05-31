LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.0 TD4 HSE Dynamic 5dr Auto

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.0 TD4 HSE Dynamic 5dr Auto Body: Hatchback Trans: Automatic Mileage: 11282 Engine Size: 2000 Ext Color: SILVER
Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Land Rover InControl apps, Voice control system, EPAS, Parking distance sensors front and rear, Dynamic route guidance, Service interval indicator, Trip computer, Auxiliary Audio Jack, Bluetooth audio streaming, CD/DVD player, DAB Digital radio, InControl protect, Steering wheel mounted audio/cruise controls, USB connection,A Great example of a well engineered car. This Range Rover Evoque is finished in Silver with an Oxford Perforated Sport Leather Ebony interior.
Grange Land Rover Woodford
London, E182QL, London
United Kingdom
Oct 31, 2017