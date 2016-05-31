LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.0 TD4 HSE Dynamic 5dr Auto

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.0 TD4 HSE Dynamic 5dr Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 3487 Engine Size: 2000 Ext Color: Corris Grey
Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Land Rover InControl apps, Voice control system, EPAS, Parking distance sensors front and rear, Dynamic route guidance, Service interval indicator, Trip computer, Auxiliary Audio Jack, Bluetooth audio streaming, CD/DVD player, DAB Digital radio, InControl protect, Steering wheel mounted audio/cruise controls, USB connection,A fantastic looking Range Rover Evoque is finished in Corris Grey with an Ebony leather Interior.
Grange Land Rover Barnet
EN55TY, Hertfordshire
United Kingdom
Oct 31, 2017