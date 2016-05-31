LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.0 Td4 Hse Dynamic 5Dr Auto Diesel Hatchback

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.0 Td4 Hse Dynamic 5Dr Auto Diesel Hatchback Body: Hatchback Trans: Automatic Mileage: 12314 Engine Size: 1999 Ext Color: Santorini Black
Heated windscreen, Hill start assist, Voice control system, EPAS, Trip computer, Narvik black mirror caps, Diesel particulate filter, DAB Digital radio, Body colour door handles, Automatic headlamp activation...
Farnell Land Rover Guiseley
Leeds, LS208NJ, West Yorkshire
United Kingdom
Oct 31, 2017