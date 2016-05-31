loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.0 Td4 Hse Dynamic 5Dr Auto Diesel Hatchback

car description

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.0 Td4 Hse Dynamic 5Dr Auto Diesel Hatchback Body: Hatchback Trans: Automatic Mileage: 12314 Engine Size: 1999 Ext Color: Santorini Black

Accessories

Heated windscreen, Hill start assist, Voice control system, EPAS, Trip computer, Narvik black mirror caps, Diesel particulate filter, DAB Digital radio, Body colour door handles, Automatic headlamp activation...

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    417959
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    12314 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1999
  • Engine Model
    1999
£36,844

Farnell Land Rover Guiseley
Leeds, LS208NJ, West Yorkshire
United Kingdom

