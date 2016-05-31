loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.0 TD4 HSE Dynamic 2dr Auto Sports

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.0 TD4 HSE Dynamic 2dr Auto Sports Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 1782 Engine Size: 1999 Ext Color: BLUE

2017 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque 2.0 TD4 HSE Dynamic 2dr Auto Sports with 1782miles. In excellent condition, well equipped specification, this Buyacar certified used car can be ordered online and delivered to your door. Incredible monthly finance packages available, 6.9% APR representative. Price includes a finance contribution, visit our website www.buyacar.co.uk for more information, and the other colours available from 1000's of Buyacar certified used vehicles in stock.

  • Ad ID
    402950
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    1782 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1999
  • Engine Model
    1999
£38,880

Buyacar.co.uk
W1T4JD
United Kingdom

