LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.0 TD4 HSE Dynamic 2dr Auto

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.0 TD4 HSE Dynamic 2dr Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 6905 Engine Size: 2000 Ext Color: Firenze Red

Bluetooth telephone connectivity, InControl secure, Land Rover InControl apps, Voice control system, Drive select with paddle shift and sport mode, EPAS, Parking distance sensors front and rear, 10.2 ' Touch screen, InControl Touch pro navigation, Service interval indicator, Trip computer, 2 USB ports, Auxiliary Audio Jack, Bluetooth audio streaming, DAB Digital radio, InControl protect, Steering wheel mounted audio/cruise controls,A fantastic looking Range Rover EVOQUE Convertible with a wide variety of equipment, finished in Firenze Red with Ebony Leather Interior.

  • Ad ID
    417880
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Red
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    6905 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2000
  • Engine Model
    2000
Grange Land Rover Woodford
London, E182QL, London
United Kingdom

