LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.0 TD4 Autobiography Hatchback AWD 5dr (start/stop)

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.0 TD4 Autobiography Hatchback AWD 5dr (start/stop) Body: Hatchback Trans: Automatic Mileage: 6000 Engine Size: 1999 Ext Color: Silver

Indus Silver Metallic, CALL 01245 351234, SILVER, 1 owner, Black Full leather interior, Four wheel-drive, 5 seats, SAT NAV, PANORAMIC GLASS ROOF, VAT Q, Autobiography Styling Kit, 20?? Autobiography Wheels, Embossed Seats, InControl Apps, InControl Protect, Voice Control, PRO Services and WiFi Hotspot, Efficient Drive Line, Contrast Black Roof, Black Mirrors, Auto High Beam Assist, Heated Power Fold Mirrors, Auto Dimming Rear View Mirror, Heated Leather Steering Wheel, Electric Memory Seats, Heated & Cooled Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Lumbar Support, Heated Windscreen, Start/Stop System, Daytime Running Lamps, Atlas/Bright Chrome Surround Grille, Adaptive LED Headlamps, Signature DRL, Cruise Control, Autonomous Emergency Braking, Lane Keeping Aid, Traffic Sign Recognition, Surround Camera System, Reverse Traffic Detection & BSM & CVS, Perpendicular Park Assist, Forward Facing Camera, Satin Brushed Aluminium Finisher, 41,000

  • Ad ID
    404314
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    6000 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1999
  • Engine Model
    1999
£41,000

Saxton 4x4
Chelmsford, CM13BH, Essex
United Kingdom

