LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.0 TD4 (180hp) SE Tech Auto

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.0 TD4 (180hp) SE Tech Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 7058 Engine Size: 1999 Ext Color: BLACK

Accessories

60:40 split folding rear seat, Automatic climate control, Automatic High Beam Assist (AHBA), Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Body-coloured door handles, Driver & passenger airbags, Driver & passenger side airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric front seats, Electric heated door mirrors, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Front fog lamps, Heated front windscreen, Heated seats, Heated washer nozzles, Hill Launch Assist (HLA), ISOFIX child anchorage bracket, Lane Departure Warning, Parking aid, Power fold exterior mirrors, Push-button start, Rain sensing windscreen wipers, Trailer Stability Assist (TSA), Volumetric protection (alarm), Xenon front lighting with LED signature, Bluetooth audio streaming, Digital radio (DAB), Engine Drag Control (EDC), Front parking aid with front visual display, Hazard lights under heavy braking, InControl Protect, InControl Touch Navigation, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Side curtain airbags, Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), Leather steering wheel, Rear centre head restraint

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    402702
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    7058 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1999
  • Engine Model
    1999
£33,490

Advantage Land Rover Basingstoke
RG216YH
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

