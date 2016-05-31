loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.0 TD4 (180hp) SE Tech Auto

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.0 TD4 (180hp) SE Tech Auto Body: Hatchback Trans: Automatic Mileage: 6500 Engine Size: Ext Color: Aintree Green

Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Finished in Aintree Green Specification Includes Leather, Almond grained, Fixed panoramic roof, InControl Touch Navigation, Mudflaps, Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Electric front seats, Heated front windscreen, Heated seats, Lane Departure Warning, Rain sensing windscreen wipers, Xenon front lighting with LED signature, Bluetooth audio streaming, Digital radio (DAB), 60:40 Split Folding Rear Seat, Automatic climate control, Automatic High Beam Assist (AHBA), Body-coloured door handles, Driver & passenger airbags, Driver & passenger side airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric heated door mirrors, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Parking aid

  • Ad ID
    416031
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Green
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    6500 mi
  • Doors
    5
Listers Land Rover Solihull
Solihull, B904EL, West Midlands
United Kingdom

