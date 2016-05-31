loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.0 TD4 (180hp) SE Tech Auto

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.0 TD4 (180hp) SE Tech Auto Body: Hatchback Trans: Automatic Mileage: 9999 Engine Size: Ext Color: Corris Grey

Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Finished in Corris Grey Specification Includes Leather, Ivory/Lunar, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Contrast roof - Black, Privacy glass, Bluetooth audio streaming, Fixed panoramic roof, 60:40 Split Folding Rear Seat, Automatic climate control, Automatic High Beam Assist (AHBA), Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Body-coloured door handles, Driver & passenger airbags, Driver & passenger side airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric front seats, Electric heated door mirrors, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Front fog lamps, Heated front windscreen, Heated seats, Heated washer nozzles, Hill Launch Assist (HLA), ISOFIX child anchorage bracket, Lane Departure Warning

  • Ad ID
    416018
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    9999 mi
  • Doors
    5
Listers Land Rover Droitwich
Droitwich, WR99AY, Worcestershire
United Kingdom

