LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.0 TD4 (180hp) SE Tech Auto

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.0 TD4 (180hp) SE Tech Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 10318 Engine Size: Ext Color: BLACK
60:40 split folding rear seat, Anti-lock braking system, Auto-dimming interior mirror, Automatic climate control, Automatic headlights, Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Body-coloured door handles, Body-coloured roof, Cruise control, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Driver & passenger airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric front seats, Electric heated door mirrors, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Front side airbags, Headlamp levelling, Headlamp power wash, Heated front windscreen, Heated washer nozzles, Hill Launch Assist (HLA), Lane Departure Warning, Power fold exterior mirrors, Power-assisted steering, Rain sensing windscreen wipers, Stop/start technology, Trailer Stability Assist (TSA), Volumetric protection (alarm), Xenon front lighting with LED signature, 8 inch high resolution touchscreen, Engine Drag Control (EDC), Front and rear park distance sensors, Hazard lights under heavy braking, Interior mood lighting, Remote audio controls, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), Laminated windscreen, Leather steering wheel, Rear centre head restraint
Westover Land Rover Christchurch
Christchurch, BH232BN, Dorset
United Kingdom
Oct 31, 2017