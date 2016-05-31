LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.0 TD4 (180hp) HSE Dynamic Lux

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.0 TD4 (180hp) HSE Dynamic Lux Body: Station Wagon Trans: Manual Mileage: 24936 Engine Size: 1999 Ext Color: WHITE
Cruise control, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Electric front seats, Fixed panoramic roof, 60:40 Split Folding Rear Seat, Anti-lock braking system, Auto-dimming interior mirror, Automatic climate control, Automatic headlights, Automatic High Beam Assist (AHBA), Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Blind spot monitor + closing vehicle sensing, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Body-coloured door handles, Body-coloured roof, Driver & passenger airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric heated door mirrors, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Front side airbags, HDD Premium Navigation system, Headlamp levelling, Headlamp power wash, Heated front windscreen, Heated washer nozzles, Hill Launch Assist (HLA), Lane Departure Warning, Meridian audio system (825W), Park Assist feat. Parallel Park Perpendicular Park and Parking Exit, Power fold exterior mirrors, Power-assisted steering, Rain sensing windscreen wipers, Stop/start technology, Surround Camera System, Traffic sign recognition, Trailer Stability Assist (TSA), Volumetric protection (alarm), Xenon front lighting with LED signature, 8 inch high resolution touchscreen, Customer configurable interior mood lighting, Digital TV receiver, Engine Drag Control (EDC), Front and rear park distance sensors, Hands-free powered electrical tailgate, Hazard lights under heavy braking, Keyless entry, Remote audio controls, Reverse traffic detection, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), Laminated windscreen, Leather steering wheel, Rear centre head restraint
Advantage Land Rover Crawley
Crawley, RH109LW, West Sussex
United Kingdom
Oct 31, 2017