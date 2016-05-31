loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.0 TD4 (180hp) HSE Dynamic Lux

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.0 TD4 (180hp) HSE Dynamic Lux Body: Station Wagon Trans: Manual Mileage: 24936 Engine Size: 1999 Ext Color: WHITE

Accessories

Cruise control, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Electric front seats, Fixed panoramic roof, 60:40 Split Folding Rear Seat, Anti-lock braking system, Auto-dimming interior mirror, Automatic climate control, Automatic headlights, Automatic High Beam Assist (AHBA), Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Blind spot monitor + closing vehicle sensing, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Body-coloured door handles, Body-coloured roof, Driver & passenger airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric heated door mirrors, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Front side airbags, HDD Premium Navigation system, Headlamp levelling, Headlamp power wash, Heated front windscreen, Heated washer nozzles, Hill Launch Assist (HLA), Lane Departure Warning, Meridian audio system (825W), Park Assist feat. Parallel Park Perpendicular Park and Parking Exit, Power fold exterior mirrors, Power-assisted steering, Rain sensing windscreen wipers, Stop/start technology, Surround Camera System, Traffic sign recognition, Trailer Stability Assist (TSA), Volumetric protection (alarm), Xenon front lighting with LED signature, 8 inch high resolution touchscreen, Customer configurable interior mood lighting, Digital TV receiver, Engine Drag Control (EDC), Front and rear park distance sensors, Hands-free powered electrical tailgate, Hazard lights under heavy braking, Keyless entry, Remote audio controls, Reverse traffic detection, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), Laminated windscreen, Leather steering wheel, Rear centre head restraint

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    416002
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    24936 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1999
  • Engine Model
    1999
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£32,990

Land Rover Crawley
Crawley, RH109LW, West Sussex
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!