LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.0 TD4 (180hp) HSE Dynamic Lux Auto

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.0 TD4 (180hp) HSE Dynamic Lux Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 18955 Engine Size: 1999 Ext Color: Green
Aintree Green, Leather, Ivory seats, Ivory/Ebony colourway, 20'' alloy wheels, Auto-dimming interior mirror, Automatic High Beam Assist (AHBA), Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Blind spot monitor + closing vehicle sensing, DualView touchscreen, Electric heated door mirrors, HDD Navigation System, Lane Keep Assist with Driver Condition Monitor, LUX Pack, Perpendicular Park Assist, Rain sensing windscreen wipers, Surround Camera System, Tinted glass, Traffic sign recognition, Xenon front lighting with LED signature, 8 inch high resolution touchscreen, Ambience lighting, CD/DVD player, Digital TV receiver, Fixed panoramic roof, Front and rear park distance sensors, Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, InControl Apps, Keyless entry, Memory mirrors, On-board television (front), Reverse traffic detection, Torque Vectoring by Braking (TVbB), Daytime running lights, Power fold heated door mirrors w/approach lights, Tailgate finisher - 'Black', ATC air-conditioning, Automatic headlights, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Cruise control, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Heated front windscreen, Heated washer nozzles, Hill Descent Control (HDC), Volumetric and perimetric alarm, Bluetooth audio streaming, Power seats - passenger 8-way adjust, Voice control, Rear axle locking differential, Anti-lock braking system, Automatic climate control, Body-coloured door handles, Driver & passenger airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric front seats, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Front side airbags, Headlamp levelling, Headlamp power wash, Hill Launch Assist (HLA), Power fold exterior mirrors, Power-assisted steering, SOS Assistance Call, Stop/start technology, Trailer Stability Assist (TSA), Convex driver and passenger door mirrors, Engine Drag Control (EDC), Hazard lights under heavy braking, Remote audio controls, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Traffic Message Channel (TMC), Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), Vehicle tilt sensor, Double locking, Rear centre head restraint. BESPOKE VIDEO AVAILABLE, PLEASE FEEL FREE TO ASK, 33,990
Land Rover Huddersfield
Huddersfield, HD50RP, West Yorkshire
United Kingdom
Oct 31, 2017