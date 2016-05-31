LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.0 TD4 (180hp) HSE Dynamic Lux Auto

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.0 TD4 (180hp) HSE Dynamic Lux Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 8095 Engine Size: 1999 Ext Color: GREY
60:40 Split Folding Rear Seat, Automatic climate control, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Heated seats, Park Assist, Power fold exterior mirrors, Surround Camera System, Xenon front lighting with LED signature, Bluetooth audio streaming, Fixed panoramic roof, Front parking aid with front visual display, InControl Touch - Meridian surround sound system: 825W, InControl Touch Pro Navigation, Keyless entry, Powered gesture tailgate, Automatic High Beam Assist (AHBA), Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Blind spot monitor + closing vehicle sensing, Body-coloured door handles, Driver & passenger airbags, Driver & passenger side airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric front seats, Electric heated door mirrors, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Front fog lamps, Hill Launch Assist (HLA), ISOFIX child anchorage bracket, Lane Departure Warning, Parking aid, Push-button start, Rain sensing windscreen wipers, Traffic sign recognition, Trailer Stability Assist (TSA), Volumetric protection (alarm), Digital radio (DAB), Engine Drag Control (EDC), Hazard lights under heavy braking, InControl Protect, Reverse traffic detection, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Side curtain airbags, Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), Leather steering wheel, Rear centre head restraint
Advantage Land Rover Croydon
Coulsdon, CR53EA, Surrey
United Kingdom
Oct 31, 2017