LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.0 TD4 (180hp) HSE Dynamic Auto

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.0 TD4 (180hp) HSE Dynamic Auto Body: Hatchback Trans: Automatic Mileage: 9180 Engine Size: Ext Color: Santorini Black

Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Finished in Santorini Black Specification Includes Leather, Ivory seats, Ebony/Ivory colourway, Black Design Pack, Premium HDD Navigation, Xenon front lighting with LED signature, 60:40 Split Folding Rear Seat, Automatic climate control, Automatic headlights, Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Cruise control, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Electric front seats, Heated front windscreen, Lane Departure Warning, Rain sensing windscreen wipers, Rear view camera, Customer configurable interior mood lighting, 'Say What You See' voice control, Anti-lock braking system, Auto-dimming interior mirror, Body-coloured door handles, Body-coloured roof, Driver & passenger airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric heated door mirrors, Front side airbags

  • Ad ID
    416024
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    9180 mi
  • Doors
    5
Listers Land Rover Solihull
Solihull, B904EL, West Midlands
United Kingdom

