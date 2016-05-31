LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.0 TD4 (180hp) HSE Dynamic Auto

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.0 TD4 (180hp) HSE Dynamic Auto Body: Trans: Automatic Mileage: 8685 Engine Size: 1999 Ext Color: Indus Silver
Leather, Ebony 'Windsor', 60:40 Split Folding Rear Seat, Automatic climate control, Automatic High Beam Assist (AHBA), Heated front windscreen, Heated seats, Lane Departure Warning, Rear view camera, Xenon front lighting with LED signature, 20'' 'Style 17' Alloy Wheels, Fixed panoramic roof, InControl Touch Pro Navigation, Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Driver & passenger airbags, Driver & passenger side airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric front seats, Electric heated door mirrors, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Front fog lamps, Heated washer nozzles, Hill Launch Assist (HLA), Parking aid
Hatfields Land Rover Shrewsbury
Shrewsbury, SY14AE, Shropshire
United Kingdom
Oct 31, 2017