LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.0 TD4 (180hp) HSE Dynamic Auto

car description

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.0 TD4 (180hp) HSE Dynamic Auto Body: Trans: Automatic Mileage: 8685 Engine Size: 1999 Ext Color: Indus Silver

Accessories

Leather, Ebony 'Windsor', 60:40 Split Folding Rear Seat, Automatic climate control, Automatic High Beam Assist (AHBA), Heated front windscreen, Heated seats, Lane Departure Warning, Rear view camera, Xenon front lighting with LED signature, 20'' 'Style 17' Alloy Wheels, Fixed panoramic roof, InControl Touch Pro Navigation, Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Driver & passenger airbags, Driver & passenger side airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric front seats, Electric heated door mirrors, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Front fog lamps, Heated washer nozzles, Hill Launch Assist (HLA), Parking aid

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    416733
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    8685 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1999
  • Engine Model
    1999
