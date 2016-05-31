LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.0 TD4 (180hp) HSE Dynamic Auto

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.0 TD4 (180hp) HSE Dynamic Auto Body: Trans: Automatic Mileage: 12495 Engine Size: 1999 Ext Color: Waitomo Grey
Leather, Ivory/Lunar perforated seats, Lunar colourway, 20'' Alloy Wheels, Auto-dimming interior mirror, Automatic climate control, Automatic headlights, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Cruise control, Electric front seats, Powered tailgate, 8 inch high resolution touchscreen, Fixed panoramic roof, Full-colour navigation with touchscreen, Keyless entry, 'Ebony' headlining, Illuminated front treadplates with 'Range Rover' script, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Electric heated door mirrors, 'Say What You See' voice control, 60:40 Split Folding Rear Seat, Anti-lock braking system, Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Body-coloured door handles, Body-coloured roof, Driver & passenger airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Front side airbags
Hatfields Land Rover Pickering
Pickering, YO187JX, North Yorkshire
United Kingdom
Oct 31, 2017