LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.0 TD4 (180hp) HSE Dynamic Auto

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.0 TD4 (180hp) HSE Dynamic Auto Body: Trans: Automatic Mileage: 12495 Engine Size: 1999 Ext Color: Waitomo Grey

Leather, Ivory/Lunar perforated seats, Lunar colourway, 20'' Alloy Wheels, Auto-dimming interior mirror, Automatic climate control, Automatic headlights, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Cruise control, Electric front seats, Powered tailgate, 8 inch high resolution touchscreen, Fixed panoramic roof, Full-colour navigation with touchscreen, Keyless entry, 'Ebony' headlining, Illuminated front treadplates with 'Range Rover' script, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Electric heated door mirrors, 'Say What You See' voice control, 60:40 Split Folding Rear Seat, Anti-lock braking system, Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Body-coloured door handles, Body-coloured roof, Driver & passenger airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Front side airbags

  • Ad ID
    417907
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    12495 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1999
  • Engine Model
    1999
£33,960

Hatfields Land Rover Pickering
Pickering, YO187JX, North Yorkshire
United Kingdom

