LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.0 TD4 (180hp) HSE Auto

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.0 TD4 (180hp) HSE Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 3830 Engine Size: 1999 Ext Color: Grey

Carpathian Grey, Leather, Ebony grained, 20'' alloy wheels, Auto-dimming interior mirror, Contrast roof - Black, Electric heated door mirrors, Lane Departure Warning, Privacy glass, Rear view camera, TFT display screen, Xenon front lighting with LED signature, Efficient Driveline, Fixed panoramic roof, Front parking aid with front visual display, Full-colour navigation with touchscreen, Heated steering wheel, Rear parking aid, Leather steering wheel, 7 seat configuration, Automatic High Beam Assist (AHBA), Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Cruise control, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Heated front windscreen, Volumetric and perimetric alarm, Automatic low-light sensing headlights, Bluetooth audio streaming, Heated front seats, Keyless entry, Voice control, Park Distance Control - front, Tailgate finisher - 'Black', 5+2 seating, Anti-lock braking system, ATC air-conditioning, Automatic headlights, Body-coloured door handles, Body-coloured door mirrors, Driver & passenger airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Front fog lamps, Front side airbags, Headlamp levelling, Headlamp power wash, Heated washer nozzles, Hill Descent Control (HDC), Hill Launch Assist (HLA), ISOFIX child anchorage bracket, Misfuel protection device, Power fold exterior mirrors, Power-assisted steering, Push-button start, Rain sensing windscreen wipers, Trailer Stability Assist (TSA), Trip computer, 9-speed automatic transmission, Convex driver and passenger door mirrors, Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF), Full length curtain airbags, Hazard lights under heavy braking, Pedestrian Protection System, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Traffic Message Channel (TMC), Two-zone climate control, Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), Vehicle tilt sensor, Loadspace cover, Terrain Response system. 7 seats, BESPOKE VIDEO AVAILABLE, PLEASE FEEL FREE TO ASK, 34,990

  • Ad ID
    411395
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    3830 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1999
  • Engine Model
    1999
£34,990

Land Rover Huddersfield
Huddersfield, HD50RP, West Yorkshire
United Kingdom

