LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.0 TD4 (180hp) Autobiography

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.0 TD4 (180hp) Autobiography Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 6162 Engine Size: Ext Color: GREY
60:40 Split Folding Rear Seat, Adaptive xenon headlamps with LED signature, Automatic climate control, Automatic High Beam Assist (AHBA), Blind spot monitor + closing vehicle sensing, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Heated front windscreen, Heated rear seats, ISOFIX child anchorage bracket, Lane Departure Warning, Park Assist, Power fold exterior mirrors, Rain sensing windscreen wipers, Volumetric protection (alarm), 14-way Electric Front Seats with Memory, Bluetooth audio streaming, Digital radio (DAB), Heated and cooled seats, Heated leather multi-function steering wheel, InControl Touch - Meridian surround sound system: 825W, InControl Touch Pro Navigation, Keyless entry, Powered gesture tailgate, Reverse traffic detection, Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Body-coloured door handles, Body-coloured door mirrors, Driver & passenger airbags, Driver & passenger side airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric front seats, Electric heated door mirrors, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Front fog lamps, Heated washer nozzles, Hill Launch Assist (HLA), Parking aid, Push-button start, Surround Camera System, Traffic sign recognition, Trailer Stability Assist (TSA), Digital TV receiver, Engine Drag Control (EDC), Fixed panoramic roof, Front parking aid with front visual display, Hazard lights under heavy braking, InControl Apps, InControl Connect Pro, InControl Protect, InControl Remote Premium, InControl Wi-Fi, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Side curtain airbags, Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), Rear centre head restraint
Yeovil Land Rover
Yeovil, BA228RT, Somerset
United Kingdom
Oct 31, 2017