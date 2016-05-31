loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.0 TD4 (180hp) Autobiography

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.0 TD4 (180hp) Autobiography Body: Hatchback Trans: Automatic Mileage: 23098 Engine Size: Ext Color: Firenze Red

Accessories

Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Finished in Firenze Red Specification Includes Leather, Cirrus 'Autobiography', Contrast roof - Black, Premium HDD Navigation, Fixed panoramic roof, 'Ebony' headlining, Mudflaps, Reduced section spare wheel, Automatic climate control, Automatic headlights with High Beam Assist, Cruise control, Electric front seats, Heated front windscreen, Heated rear seats, Rain sensing windscreen wipers, Climate front seats, Heated steering wheel, Keyless entry, Terrain Response system, 60:40 split folding rear seat, 8 inch high resolution DualView touchscreen, Anti-lock braking system, Auto-dimming interior mirror, Blind spot monitor + closing vehicle sensing, Body-coloured door handles, Body-coloured door mirrors, Body-coloured roof, Driver & passenger airbags, Front fog lamps

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    401629
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Red
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    23098 mi
  • Doors
    5
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£36,990

Listers Land Rover Solihull
Solihull, B904EL, West Midlands
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!