LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.0 TD4 (180hp) Autobiography

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.0 TD4 (180hp) Autobiography Body: Hatchback Trans: Automatic Mileage: 5364 Engine Size: 1999 Ext Color: Beige
Kaikoura Stone, Leather, Ebony 'Autobiography', 20'' alloy wheels, Auto-dimming interior mirror, Automatic High Beam Assist (AHBA), Blind spot monitor + closing vehicle sensing, Blind spot monitor + reverse traffic detection, Electric heated door mirrors, Electric memory seats, Heated and cooled front seats w/heated rear seats, Heated front windscreen, Heated rear seats, Heated washer nozzles, Lane Keep Assist with Driver Condition Monitor, Surround Camera System, Tinted glass, Traction Ctrl & Hill Descent Ctrl, Traffic sign recognition, Adaptive LED headlights with LED signature, Ambient interior lighting, Bluetooth audio streaming, Fixed panoramic roof, Front parking aid with front visual display, Heated leather multi-function steering wheel, Heated steering wheel, Keyless entry, Memory mirrors, Reverse traffic detection, Voice control, Daytime running lights, Leather steering wheel, Power fold heated door mirrors w/approach lights, All-Terrain Progress Control (ATPC), Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Cruise control, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Convex driver and passenger door mirrors, Park Distance Control - front, Tailgate finisher - 'Atlas', Automatic climate control, Body-coloured door handles, Body-coloured door mirrors, Driver & passenger airbags, Driver & passenger side airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric front seats, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Front fog lamps, Hill Launch Assist (HLA), ISOFIX child anchorage bracket, Push-button start, Trailer Stability Assist (TSA), Engine Drag Control (EDC), Hazard lights under heavy braking, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Side curtain airbags, Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), Vehicle tilt sensor, Double locking, Rear centre head restraint. 5 seats, BESPOKE VIDEO AVAILABLE, PLEASE FEEL FREE TO ASK, 39,980
Land Rover Huddersfield
Huddersfield, HD50RP, West Yorkshire
United Kingdom
Oct 31, 2017