loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.0 TD4 180 HSE 5dr Auto

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.0 TD4 180 HSE 5dr Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 7500 Engine Size: 2000 Ext Color: Fuji White

Accessories

PAS, 8' colour display screen, Service interval indicator, Trip computer, Bluetooth connectivity including audio streaming, DAB Digital radio, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, USB connection located in centre console,Our Land Rover Discovery Sport has only 1 previous owner and impressively low mileage plus highly desirable specification. Call us today to arrange your test drive.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    403032
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    7500 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2000
  • Engine Model
    2000
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£33,000

Grange Land Rover Swindon
Swindon, SN48EP, Wiltshire
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!