LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.0 Si4 HSE Dynamic Lux 2dr Auto

Accessories

10.2 '' Touch screen,Bluetooth telephone connectivity,Cruise control,Drive select with paddle shift and sport mode,Electronic power assisted steering,InControl secure,InControl Touch pro navigation,Lane keeping assist with lane departure warning; Autonomous emergency Braking and Driver condition monitor,Park assist - Parallel; perpendicular and parking exit,Parking distance sensors front and rear,Reverse traffic detection with blind spot monitor and closing vehicle sensor,Service interval indicator,Surround camera system with towing assist,Traffic sign recognition,Trip computer,Voice control system,2 USB ports,Auxiliary Audio Jack,DAB Digital radio,DVD System,InControl protect,InControl Touch pro radio/CD with Meridian 380w 13 speakers + subwoofer; media library,Steering wheel mounted audio/cruise controls,Anthracite side sills,Automatic dimming rear view mirror,Automatic headlamp activation,Body colour door handles,Body coloured bumpers,Ebony Black Roof,Electric/heated/folding door mirrors with memory + auto dipping and puddle lights,Heated windscreen,Heated windscreen washers,High beam assistant,Narvik black mirror caps,Power front/rear windows with global close,Rain sensor windscreen wipers,Rear spoiler,Wind deflector,12V power point in luggage area,60/40 split folding rear seat,Air quality sensor,Auto climate control with air filtration,Centre console storage with lid,Customer configurable interior mood lighting,Driver/passenger sunvisors and illuminated vanity mirrors,Ebony headlining,Footwell illumination,Front centre armrest with 2 cupholders,Front head restraints,Front map lights,Height/reach adjustable steering column,Illuminated front tread plates + chrome tailgate plate,Illuminated glovebox,Isofix child seat preparation,Lashing points,Luggage compartment lighting,Perforated leather steering wheel,Rear air con vents,Rear headrests,Rear seat centre armrest,Ski hatch with rear seat centre armrest,Stainless steel pedals,InControl connect pro pack - Evoque,3 rear 3 point seatbelts,Anti-lock Brake System and Electronic Brakeforce Distribution,Curtain airbags,Driver and passenger airbags,Drivers knee airbag,DSC-Dynamic Stability Control,EBA,Electronic parking brake,Electronic traction control,Front seatbelt pretensioners with force limiters,Front side airbags(head+thorax),Height adjustable front seatbelts,Hill descent control,Hill start assist,Intelligent all wheel drive system - Active Driveline,Roll over protection,Roll stability control,Seatbelt