LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.0 Si4 Dynamic 3dr Auto

car description

Type: Used Year: 2011 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.0 Si4 Dynamic 3dr Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 48210 Engine Size: 1999 Ext Color: White

Accessories

DAB Digital radio, HDD Premium navigation, audio server and CD storage, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Front Parking Aid, Rear parking aid, Cruise control, Auxiliary Audio Jack, Audio Connectivity System, USB connection, Drive select with paddle shift and sport mode, Trip computer, Front fog lights, Electric/heated/folding door mirrors with memory, Narvik black tailgate finish, Power front/rear windows with global close, Rain sensor windscreen wipers, Rear spoiler, 12V power point front, 4 way electrically adjustable lumbar support on passenger seat + memory, 6 way electrically adjustable driver seat with lumbar support + memory, Aluminium pedals, Auto climate control with air filtration, Heated front seats, Isofix child seat preparation, Perforated leather upholstery, Front seatbelt pretensioners with force limiters, Front side airbags with curtain airbags, Roll stability control, Traction control, Immobiliser, Remote central locking

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    403533
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    48210 mi
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    1999
  • Engine Model
    1999
