LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.0 Si4 (240hp) Dynamic LUX Auto

Type: Used Year: 2012 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.0 Si4 (240hp) Dynamic LUX Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 62373 Engine Size: Ext Color: GREEN
Bi-xenon headlights, Blind spot monitor, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Contrast roof - Black, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Front fog lamps, Heated seats, Privacy glass, Surround Camera System, Variant: Range Rover Evoque 'Dynamic', Xenon front lighting with LED signature, 20'' 'Style 17' alloy wheels, Fixed panoramic roof, Paint finish: metallic, Perforated grained leather seats, Daytime running lights, Leather-edged front mats, Navigation Lux Pack, Rear bench seat, Adaptive Dynamics, Anti-lock braking system, Automatic climate control, Automatic headlights, Cruise control, Driver & passenger airbags, Driver & passenger side airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric heated door mirrors, Electronic Brake Assist (EBA), Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), HDD Navigation System, Headlamp levelling, Headlamp power wash, Heated front windscreen, Hill Descent Control (HDC), Hill Launch Assist (HLA), ISOFIX child anchorage bracket, Meridian audio system (380W), Park distance control (PDC), Power fold exterior mirrors, Power-assisted steering, Push-button start, Rain sensing windscreen wipers, Rear spoiler, Rear view camera, Remote central locking, Single CD player, TECH Pack, Voice recognition system, Xenon headlamps, Auxiliary audio jack, Full length curtain airbags, Remote audio controls, Roll Stability Control (RSC), 'Cirrus' headlining, Park Distance Control - front, Terrain Response system
Westover Land Rover Christchurch
Christchurch, BH232BN, Dorset
United Kingdom
Oct 31, 2017