LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.0 eD4 SE 5dr 2WD

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.0 eD4 SE 5dr 2WD Body: Station Wagon Trans: Manual Mileage: 12675 Engine Size: 1999 Ext Color: WHITE
Bluetooth telephone connectivity,Cruise control,Electronic power assisted steering,Lane departure warning system,Parking distance sensors front and rear,Service interval indicator,Trip computer,Voice control system,Auxiliary Audio Jack,DAB Digital radio,InControl protect,Steering wheel mounted audio/cruise controls,USB connection,Automatic dimming rear view mirror,Automatic headlamp activation,Body colour door handles,Body colour door mirrors,Body coloured bumpers,Brunel grille surround and fender vents,Brunel tailgate finish,Heated rear windscreen,Power front/rear windows with global close,Rain sensor windscreen wipers,Rear wiper,12V power point in luggage area,60/40 split folding rear seat,Air quality sensor,Ambient lighting,Auto climate control with air filtration,Carpet mats,Centre console storage with lid,Driver/passenger sunvisors and illuminated vanity mirrors,Footwell illumination,Front centre armrest with 2 cupholders,Front head restraints,Front map lights,Grained Leather upholstery,Height/reach adjustable steering column,Illuminated glovebox,Interior mood lighting,Isofix child seat preparation,Lashing points,Leather gear knob,Leather steering wheel,Luggage compartment lighting,Luggage cover,Rear air con vents,Rear centre head restraint,Rear headrests,3 rear 3 point seatbelts,Anti-lock Brake System and Electronic Brakeforce Distribution,Driver and passenger airbags,Drivers knee airbag,DSC-Dynamic Stability Control,EBA,Electronic parking brake,Electronic traction control,Front seatbelt pretensioners with force limiters,Front side airbags with curtain airbags,Height adjustable front seatbelts,Roll stability control,Seatbelt warning,Trailer stability assist,Tyre pressure monitoring system,Alarm,Immobiliser,Locking wheel nuts,Remote central locking,Diesel particulate filter
Lookers Land Rover West London
West London, W30SL, London
United Kingdom
Oct 31, 2017