loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.0 eD4 (150hp) SE

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.0 eD4 (150hp) SE Body: Station Wagon Trans: Manual Mileage: 30250 Engine Size: Ext Color: BLACK

Accessories

60:40 Split Folding Rear Seat, Automatic climate control, Automatic headlights, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Driver & passenger airbags, Electronic Parking Brake, Lane Departure Warning, Power-assisted steering, Stop/start technology, 8 inch high resolution touchscreen, Leather steering wheel, Rain sensing windscreen wipers, Anti-lock braking system, Auto-dimming interior mirror, Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Body-coloured door handles, Body-coloured roof, Cruise control, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric front seats, Electric heated door mirrors, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Front side airbags, Hill Launch Assist (HLA), Power fold exterior mirrors, Trailer Stability Assist (TSA), Volumetric protection (alarm), Engine Drag Control (EDC), Front and rear park distance sensors, Hazard lights under heavy braking, Interior mood lighting, Remote audio controls, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), Laminated windscreen, Rear centre head restraint

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    421584
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    30250 mi
  • Doors
    5
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£23,991

Yeovil Land Rover
Yeovil, BA228RT, Somerset
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!