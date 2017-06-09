LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER Base

loading Loading please wait....
Type: Used Year: 2004 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER Trim: Base Body: SUV Trans: Manual Mileage: 106000 Engine Size: Ext Color: BLACK

106,000 milesAutomatic2926ccDieselLEFT HAND DRIVE, READY FOR EXPORT OR TO BE REGISTERED IN UK, REGISTRATION DOCUMENTS PRESENT. CAR WAS TESTED BY OUR OWN MECHANICAL TEAM, NO FAULTS, ANY INSPECTIONS MORE THEN WELCOME, Last serviced on 09/06/2017 at 106,000 miles, Excellent bodywork, Interior - Excellent Condition, Tyre condition Good, Left-hand drive, Climate Control, Alarm, Computer (Driver Information System), Rear Screen Entertainment - DVD. Blue,

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    417423
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Colour
    Black
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    106000 mi
