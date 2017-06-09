LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER Base

Type: Used Year: 2004 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER Trim: Base Body: SUV Trans: Manual Mileage: 106000 Engine Size: Ext Color: BLACK
106,000 milesAutomatic2926ccDieselLEFT HAND DRIVE, READY FOR EXPORT OR TO BE REGISTERED IN UK, REGISTRATION DOCUMENTS PRESENT. CAR WAS TESTED BY OUR OWN MECHANICAL TEAM, NO FAULTS, ANY INSPECTIONS MORE THEN WELCOME, Last serviced on 09/06/2017 at 106,000 miles, Excellent bodywork, Interior - Excellent Condition, Tyre condition Good, Left-hand drive, Climate Control, Alarm, Computer (Driver Information System), Rear Screen Entertainment - DVD. Blue,
Auto Channel
Rainham, RM139DS, Essex
United Kingdom
Oct 31, 2017