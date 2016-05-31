LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER Autobiography SDV8 4.4

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER Trim: Autobiography SDV8 4.4 Body: Trans: Automatic Mileage: 34000 Engine Size: 4400 Ext Color: SILVER
Silver with Contrast Black opening Panoramic sunroof, Black exterior Package with Black grills & vents plus Black 22 inch alloys, sliding glass roof with suede headlining, Bi-HID lights, climate ventilated heated & A/C front & rear seats, memory adjustable front seats, electric rear seats, power operated tailgate, 4-zone climate A/C, piano interior trim, Lane Assist, electrically deployable tow bar, Autobiography Suede headlining, privacy glass, Sat Nav with Media, camera, Digital TV, DAB, Meridian speakers, iPod, plus DualView screen & more. Very high Autobiography specification covered only 34,000 miles, recently serviced and beautiful throughout CASTLE MOTORS purpose-built luxury showroom & forecourt has a wide range of cars for sale, including some of the world's most prestigious automobiles. Founded in 1972, we are open 7 days a week & offer a wide range of services. All of our vehicles are presented to the very highest standards possible having gone through our comprehensive multi-stage preparation, in our own in-house workshops. Supplied finance figures are only a guide, please contact us for a personalised quotation.
Castle Motors
Fleet, PL143PX, Cornwall
United Kingdom
Oct 31, 2017