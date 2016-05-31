LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER 5.0S V8 (510hp) Autobiography

Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER Trim: 5.0S V8 (510hp) Autobiography Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 48303 Engine Size: Ext Color: BLUE
Exterior badging: 'Autobiography', Privacy glass, Variant: Range Rover 'Autobiography', Wood/leather steering wheel, 'Shadow Walnut' wood veneer, 22'' 'Classic' sparkle silver alloy wheels, Paint finish: metallic, Semi-aniline leather seats (Style 19), Sliding panoramic roof, Additional washer bottle, Leather trim finisher, Loadspace stowage rails, Full size spare wheel, 'Say What You See' voice control, 8 inch high resolution DualView touchscreen, Active Speed Limiter (ASL), Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Adaptive Dynamics, Automatic headlights with High Beam Assist, Blind spot monitor + closing vehicle sensing, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Body-coloured door handles, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Driver & passenger airbags, Drivetrain: Four-Wheel Drive (4WD), Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric front seats, Electric heated door mirrors, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Front fog lamps, Front side airbags, HDD Navigation System, Heated front windscreen, Hill Descent Control (HDC), Meridian surround sound system: 825W, Perimetric protection (alarm), Power fold exterior mirrors, Power-assisted steering, Powered tailgate, Rain sensing windscreen wipers, Stop/start technology, Surround Camera System, Terrain Response 2, TFT display screen, Trailer Stability Assist (TSA), Volumetric protection (alarm), Xenon front lighting with LED signature, 8-speed automatic transmission, Acoustic laminated front windscreen, Bluetooth audio streaming, Climate front seats, Cornering Brake Control (CBC), Customer configurable interior mood lighting, Digital TV receiver, Electric panoramic roof, Four-zone climate control, Front and rear park distance sensors, Hazard lights under heavy braking, Heated leather multi-function steering wheel, Intelligent Emergency Braking (IEB), Keyless entry, Massage seat with adjustable seat bolster, Queue Assist, Rear climate seats, Reverse traffic detection, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Soft door close, Daytime running lights, Follow-me-home lighting, Twin-speed low range transfer box
Westover Land Rover Christchurch
Christchurch, BH232BN, Dorset
United Kingdom
Oct 31, 2017