LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER 5.0 V8 Supercharged Autobiography 4dr (SS)

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER Trim: 5.0 V8 Supercharged Autobiography 4dr (SS) Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 19328 Engine Size: 5000 Ext Color: GREY

Bluetooth mobile phone connection, InControl secure, 360 degree Park Distance Control, Adaptive cruise control with queue assist and intelligent emergency brake, Drive select with paddle shift and sport mode, EPAS, Rear camera wash, Surround camera system, Dual view touch screen, Dynamic route guidance, HDD Premium navigation including voice control, TMC with touch screen and media storage, Service interval indicator, Trip computer with selectable speed limit warning, DAB Digital radio, Digital TV, InControl protect, Radio/CD, USB connection, Driver pro pack 26 - Range Rover,Finished in Corris Grey with an Ivory Interior, Fitted with some great optional equipment including Sliding Panoramic Roof, Leather Headlining and Privacy Glass, 22inch 6 Spoke Diamond Turned alloys.

  • Ad ID
    411252
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    19328 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    5000
  • Engine Model
    5000
£79,900

Grange Land Rover Swindon
Swindon, SN48EP, Wiltshire
United Kingdom

