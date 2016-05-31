LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER 5.0 V8 Supercharged Autobiography 4dr (SS)

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER Trim: 5.0 V8 Supercharged Autobiography 4dr (SS) Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 19328 Engine Size: 5000 Ext Color: GREY
Bluetooth mobile phone connection, InControl secure, 360 degree Park Distance Control, Adaptive cruise control with queue assist and intelligent emergency brake, Drive select with paddle shift and sport mode, EPAS, Rear camera wash, Surround camera system, Dual view touch screen, Dynamic route guidance, HDD Premium navigation including voice control, TMC with touch screen and media storage, Service interval indicator, Trip computer with selectable speed limit warning, DAB Digital radio, Digital TV, InControl protect, Radio/CD, USB connection, Driver pro pack 26 - Range Rover,Finished in Corris Grey with an Ivory Interior, Fitted with some great optional equipment including Sliding Panoramic Roof, Leather Headlining and Privacy Glass, 22inch 6 Spoke Diamond Turned alloys.
