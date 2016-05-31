LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER 4.4TD (308bhp) 4X4 Westminster Station Wagon 5d 4367cc Auto

Type: Used Year: 2012 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER Trim: 4.4TD (308bhp) 4X4 Westminster Station Wagon 5d 4367cc Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 88000 Engine Size: 4367 Ext Color: Black
Adjustable steering column, Air conditioning, Alarm, Alloys, Anti lock braking system, Central locking, Climate control, Computer, Cruise control, Drivers airbag, Electric mirrors, Electric seats, Electric sunroof, Folding rear seats, Front Electric windows, Front fog lights, Heated door mirrors, Heated seats, Immobiliser, Leather seats, Metallic Paint, Parking distance control, Passenger airbag, Power assisted steering, Radio/CD, Rear Electric windows, Remote Central Locking, Satellite navigation system, Side airbag, Traction control,6 months warranty included, sold with full or long mot and up to date service, open till 7pm Thursdays please call for appointment
Autopark Norwich
Norwich, NR66AE, Norfolk
United Kingdom
Oct 31, 2017