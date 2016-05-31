loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER 4.4 V8 VOGUE 5d AUTO 302 BHP

Type: Used Year: 2005 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER Trim: 4.4 V8 VOGUE 5d AUTO 302 BHP Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 87000 Engine Size: 4394 Ext Color: BLACK

Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel - Electric Rake/Reach, Air Bag Driver, Air Bag Passenger, Air Bag Side - Driver/Passenger, Alarm - Remote Control Volumetric, Anti-Lock Brakes, Armrest - Front, Central Door Locking - Remote, Climate Control, Computer - Driver Information System, Deadlocks, Electronic Stability Programme, Head Air Bags - Front, Head Air Bags - Front/Rear, Immobiliser, In Car Entertainment - Radio/CD Autochanger, Power Socket - Rear, Power-Assisted Steering, Seating Capacity - Five Seats, Side Protection Mouldings, Spare Wheel - Full Size, Steering Wheel Mounted Controls, Traction Control System, Upholstery Cloth

  • Ad ID
    412736
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    87000 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    4394
  • Engine Model
    4394
