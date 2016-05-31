Accessories

.LPG.....This truly is an excellent looking example of the stylish, versatile and luxurious LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER 4.4 V8 VOGUE 5d AUTO 282 BHP LPG with satnav in stunning metallic blue , sitting upon 18" alloy wheels! The vehicles spacious, modern interior has stylishly upholstered Cream leather electric seating heated seating privacy glass dual climate control programmable heating walnut effect trim electric front & rear heating , colour display screen combined with 6 cd changer , dual climate control, cruise control, E/W, side steps privacy glass multi function steering wheel heated front & rear screens.parking sensors.electric sunroof multi function steering wheel..the list is endless!!! This HPI clear vehicle will be sold with a fresh 12 month MOT ,VOSA history report and she truly looks and drives superb!!! ANY TEST OR TRIAL WELCOME....!! TOP WARRANTY PACKAGES AVAILABLE!!!,Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel - Rake/Reach, Air Bag Driver, Air Bag Passenger, Air Bag Side - Driver/Passenger, Alarm - Remote Control, Alloy Wheels - 19in, Anti-Lock Brakes, Body Coloured Bumpers, Central Door Locking - Remote, Centre Rear Seat Belt, Climate Control, Computer - Driver Information System, Cruise Control, Electric Windows - Front/Rear, Front Fog Lights, Head Restraints - Front/Rear, Immobiliser, In Car Entertainment - Radio/CD, In Car Entertainment, Mirrors External - Manual, Mirrors Internal - Automatic Dipping Rear View, Power Socket - Rear, Power-Assisted Steering, Satellite Navigation, Seat Lumbar Support - Driver/Passenger, Seating Capacity - Five Seats, Seats Electric - Driver/Passenger - Driver Memory, Side Protection Mouldings, Spare Wheel - Full Size, Speakers - Twelve, Steering Wheel Mounted Controls - Audio/Cruise Control/Telephone, Sunroof Electric - Glass Tilt/Slide, Traction Control System, Upholstery Leather