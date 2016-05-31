loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER 4.4 TDV8 Westminster 4dr Auto

Type: Used Year: 2012 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER Trim: 4.4 TDV8 Westminster 4dr Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 57891 Engine Size: 4400 Ext Color: Black

Personal telephone integration with Bluetooth and voice recognition, Park distance control, PAS, Dual view touch screen, Navigation and hybrid TV system, Service interval indicator, Trip computer with selectable speed limit warning, DAB Digital radio, iPod connection lead, Logic 7 Hi-fi (19 Speaker surround sound harmon kardon system), Portable audio system, Autobiography noble finish design pack - Range rover,Our Range Rover has a limited edition specification plus highly desirable optional equipment. Call us today to arrange your test drive.

  • Ad ID
    411250
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    57891 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    4400
  • Engine Model
    4400
£28,000

Grange Land Rover Swindon
Swindon, SN48EP, Wiltshire
United Kingdom

