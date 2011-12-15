LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER 4.4 TDV8 Vogue SE 4dr Auto

Accessories

**FINANCE AVAILABLE** All of our vehicles come with an RAC approved 82 point pre delivery inspection and 6 months RAC Warranty as standard which can be extended up to 1 year. Next MOT due 26/07/2018. CATEGORY D on 15/12/2011. Tyre Pressure Monitoring, Detachable Tow Bar, Full Size Spare Wheel, Adaptive Cruise Control, Dual View Touch Screen, HomeLink- Garage Door Opener, Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel - Rake/Reach, Privacy Glass, Air Bag Driver, Air Bag Knee - Driver, Air Bag Passenger, Air Bag Side - Front Side & Front Curtain, Alarm - Perimetric/Volumetric, Anti-Lock Brakes, Armrest - Front/Rear, Ashtray/Lighter, Central Door Locking - Remote, Centre Rear Seat Belt, Cigar Lighter, Climate Control, Computer - Driver Information System, DAB Radio, Electric Windows - Front/Rear, Electronic Brake Force Distribution, Electronic Stability Programme, Exterior Lighting - Xenon Headlights, Gear Knob Leather, Head Light Sensor - Head Light Sensor, Head Restraints - Front/Rear, Headlamp Wash - Unspecified, Heated Front Screen, Hill Holder, Immobiliser, In Car Entertainment - Radio/CD Autochanger, Mirrors External - Memory Electric/Heated/Folding/Auto Dimming, Mirrors Internal - Automatic Dimming Rear View, Paint Metallic, Parking Aid - Rear Parking Camera, Power-Assisted Steering, Rain Sensor, Satellite Navigation, Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage Point - Unspecified, Seating Capacity - Five Seats, Seats Electric - Driver/Passenger - Driver Memory, Seats Heated - Front/Rear, Spare Wheel - Space Saver, Steering Wheel Leather, Sunroof Electric - Glass Tilt/Slide, Telephone Equipment - Bluetooth Interface, Third Brake Light, Tinted Glass - Unspecified, Traction Control System, Upholstery Leather