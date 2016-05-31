LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER 4.4 TDV8 Vogue 4dr Auto

Type: Used Year: 2010 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER Trim: 4.4 TDV8 Vogue 4dr Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 42289 Engine Size: 4367 Ext Color: Santorini Black
1 Owner, Front Electric Tilt Slide Sunroof, Dual Screen, Alloy Wheels 20", Full Size Spare Wheel, Satellite Navigation, Bluetooth Phone Integration, Cruise Control, Air Conditioning, Dual Zone Climate Control, Electrically Adjustable Seats with Memory, Keyless Start, Push Button Start, CD Player, Electric Front Windows, Electric Rear Windows, Headlamp Power Wash, Cooled/Heated Front Seats, Full Leather, DAB Radio, Rear Parking Camera, Xenon Headlamps
Stratstone Land Rover Doncaster
Doncaster, DN24LR, South Yorkshire
United Kingdom
Oct 31, 2017