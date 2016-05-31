loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER 4.4 TDV8 Vogue 4dr Auto

Type: Used Year: 2010 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER Trim: 4.4 TDV8 Vogue 4dr Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 42289 Engine Size: 4367 Ext Color: Santorini Black

1 Owner, Front Electric Tilt Slide Sunroof, Dual Screen, Alloy Wheels 20", Full Size Spare Wheel, Satellite Navigation, Bluetooth Phone Integration, Cruise Control, Air Conditioning, Dual Zone Climate Control, Electrically Adjustable Seats with Memory, Keyless Start, Push Button Start, CD Player, Electric Front Windows, Electric Rear Windows, Headlamp Power Wash, Cooled/Heated Front Seats, Full Leather, DAB Radio, Rear Parking Camera, Xenon Headlamps

  • Ad ID
    402720
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    42289 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    4367
  • Engine Model
    4367
