LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER 4.4 TDV8 AUTOBIOGRAPHY BLACK 2011 Model - 1 of 100 LTD Cars

Land Rover Range Rover 4.4 TDV8 Autobiography Black Edition this is one of only 100 Cars built to Celebrate the 40th Anniversary of Range Rover . Finished in Barolo Black Metalic with 2 Tone Black and Red Key Line Leather with Autobiography Logo , Black Leather Head Lining , Extended Full Leather Interior , Black Piano Veneers with Autobiography Stamp , Heated and Air Conditioned Seats Front and Rear Heated Steering Wheel , Titan Mesh Grille , Glass Sunroof , Adaptive Xenons , Follow Me Home Lights , Dual View Screen and TV , Homelink , Logic 7 / Harman Kardon Premium Sound System , Park Heating , Rear View Camera , USB with Ipod Function .,20'' Alloys, DAB Tuner, Electric Memory Seats, Lights Package, Satellite Navigation, Television Module, Voice Input Control, Xenon Headlights, Adaptive Headlights, Air Conditioning, Electric Folding Mirrors, Full Service History, Harman Kardon Hi Fi, LED-Light Elements, On-Board Computer, Reverse Camera , USB Audio Interface, Black Leather, Bluetooth, CD Player, Cruise Control, Dechromed, Multifunction Steering Wheel, Multiple Airbags, Park Distance Control, Power Assisted Steering, Rain Sensor, Sunroof, Traction Control, Alarm, Anti-Lock Brakes, Electric Glass Sunroof, Red Leather, Sun Protection Glass, Heated Seats, Through Load,