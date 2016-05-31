LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER 4.4 TD V8 Westminster 4x4 5dr Auto [8]

Accessories

Santorini Black with Ebony Premium Leather, 2 Former Owners with Full Service History, Stunning top of the range example! SPECIFICATION INCLUDES:- Grand black lacquer wood trim, Rear DVD/TV entertainment system, 20" Autobiography alloy wheels, Privacy glass, Mud flaps, Electric tilt/slide sunroof, Autobiography noble finish design pack, Tow pack - detachable, Bi Xenon headlights, Front and Rear park distance control with Rear Camera, Dual view touch screen, Navigation and hybrid TV system, Personal telephone integration with Bluetooth and voice recognition, DAB Digital radio, Logic 7 Hi-fi (19 Speaker surround sound harmon kardon system), iPod connection, Heated steering wheel, Steering wheel gearshift paddles, Parking heating with remote, Heated & cooled front seats with Heated rear seats, Illuminated tread plates with RR lettering, Premium rubber mat set, Electric front seats with memory, Cruise control, Auto lights & wipers function + much more! **THIS STUNNING R/ROVER WILL BE SUPPLIED WITH - F/S/H carried out by L/Rover @ 16k, 26k, 29k and recently serviced by L/Rover specialist @ 43k miles : 1 Yrs MOT : On matching Pirelli tyres : Full Detailed Valet : Nationwide Executive Plus Warranty : HPI Gold Check Clear : Full Leather Book Pack : x2 Keys! ***NATIONWIDE DELIVERY*** Please visit www.kaimparkgarage.com or contact us for Competitive Finance Quotes, FaceTime walk around appraisal or Personal Video Presentation of this vehicle.